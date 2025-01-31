Here's what we know about the 5 plane crash victims with Charlotte ties

At least five people aboard the American Airlines regional jet that plunged into the Potomac River after a midair collision on Wednesday night had ties to Charlotte, including the jet's four-person, Charlotte-based flight crew and one passenger.

They leave behind children, spouses, fiancés and other close family and friends. In some cases, friends and relatives have set up online fundraisers for the families.

Elected officials have offered condolences, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, who asked the Charlotte community "to wrap our arms around our neighbors who have been impacted by these tragic events."

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein also released a statement saying he and his wife, Anna Stein, were "praying for all involved — including the families of the Charlotte-based crew members."

Officials said there were no survivors when American Eagle Flight 5342 collided with an Army helicopter conducting a training exercise near Reagan National Airport shortly after 9 p.m. The fiery crash sent both aircraft plummeting into the icy river below.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter had three soldiers onboard.

Here's what we know so far about the five victims with ties to Charlotte:

Mary Jo Shaffer

GoFundMe Mary Jo Shaffer is survived by her husband and two boys, ages 3 and 1.

Mary Jo Shaffer was among the 60 passengers aboard Flight 5342. She leaves behind a husband, Nathan, and two young boys, ages 3 and 1.

"She was a radiant soul, a devoted wife to Nathan, and an incredible mother to her two beautiful boys," friends wrote on a GoFundMe page raising money for the family.

"She dedicated her life to creating a warm, loving home filled with laughter and care. Her boys were her greatest pride and joy, and she dreamed of watching them grow into the amazing individuals she knew they would become."

As of Friday afternoon, nearly $244,000 had been donated to the online fundraiser.

Bill Melugin, a Fox News correspondent, shared on X that he was friends with Shaffer and her husband.

"I met them both when they were dating when I was working in Charlotte, NC. Always smiling, such a sweetheart. Heartbroken for Nate. We go from joking in our fantasy football group chat to this horrible news," he wrote.

Melugin also shared a statement from Shaffer's husband:

"I'm still waiting to wake up from this nightmare, but I fear this is the truth. Wendy was not just beautiful on the outside, but was a truly amazing woman through and through. She was the best wife, mother and friend that anyone could ever hope for. Her love, kindness, and strength touched everyone she met. We will miss you more than words can express, Wendy Jo. I love you endlessly! Rest in peace, my love."

Ian Epstein

Debi Epstein / Facebook Ian Epstein was a flight attendant on board Flight 5342.

Ian Epstein, 53, was a flight attendant on board Flight 5342. Writing on Facebook, Debi Epstein confirmed his death, saying that she did so "with a very heavy heart and extreme sadness."

Debi lives in Harrisburg, according to her Facebook page, and said she and Ian have two children. He also leaves behind a sister and her husband, and two nieces.

"Please pray for Ian and our family as we travel to DC. We will update when plans are made," she wrote.

According to his Facebook page, Ian worked for PSA Airlines and lived in Charlotte.



Danasia Elder

GoFundMe Danasia Elder was a flight attendant on Flight 5342.

Danasia Elder, 34, was a flight attendant on board Flight 5342 and leaves behind a husband and two children, ages 13 and 4.

"Please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve such a sudden and unexpected loss," her brother, Dajour Brown wrote on a GoFundMe page.

As of Friday afternoon, the online fundraiser had raised more than $44,000.

Her brother-in-law, Brandon Payne, described her to WSOC-TV as "very bright, very smart."

"She was an entrepreneur," he said. "This flight attendant thing was kind of like one of her dreams she wanted to do."

Jonathan J. Campos

Facebook Jonathan Campos was the pilot of the American Eagle Flight 5342.

Jonathan J. Campos, 34, was the pilot of Flight 5342. His aunt, Beverly Lane, told The New York Times he had wanted to become a pilot from the time he was 3 years old.

"I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird," she told the news outlet.

She said he was raised in Brooklyn and had worked for PSA Airlines for eight years, allowing him to travel from his home base in Florida.

She said she had spoken with Campos for the last time on Wednesday evening just before his flight. She said he was looking forward to spending time with family on a Caribbean cruise planned for early February.

Samuel Lilley

Tim Lilley / Facebook Samuel Lilley was the co-pilot of Flight 5342.

Samuel Lilley, 28, was the co-pilot and first officer on board Flight 5342. His father, Timothy Lilley, was also a pilot, and confirmed his son's death in a post on Facebook.

"I was so proud when Sam became a pilot," he wrote. "Now it hurts so bad I can't even cry myself to sleep. I know I'll see him again but my heart is breaking. He was doing great in his career and his personal life. He was engaged to get married in the fall ... It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much."

In a text to The New York Times, Timothy Lilley said his son had grown up in Savannah, Ga., and learned to fly in 2019.