Belichick settles into UNC-Chapel Hill job, goes on recruiting tour of Charlotte-area schools

UNC-Chapel Hill’s new football coach and legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick turned heads Tuesday on a recruiting tour across local schools.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach visited students at schools across the Charlotte area in an apparent recruitment tour for UNC-Chapel Hill.

Posts on social media showed Belichick sporting a Carolina blue tie and posing with athletes from Weddington High School, Providence Day School and Myers Park High School.

Assistant athletic director and Providence Day head football coach Chad Grier said Belichick talked about his plans for the UNC football program and offered opportunities for students to come visit.

“A guy that was a true Hall of Fame, arguably the greatest coach that’s ever done it," Grier said. "It was kind of surreal — this is a guy that, you watched him on TV and admired his success from afar. And, all of a sudden, he’s sitting in your office and talking to your kids. It was really cool."

The local visits came after Belichick kicked off the week meeting potential recruits in the Raleigh area . The NCAA’s recruitment contact period started this week, meaning there are no restrictions on when college coaches and high school athletes can contact each other about future playing opportunities.

Belichick is set to coach his second game with UNC-Chapel Hill on Sept. 6 in Charlotte against the UNC Charlotte 49ers.