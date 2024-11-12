Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tega Cay sterilizes 201 deer in bid to bring down out-of-control population

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST
Doe and fawns
Mary Ickert
/
Courtesy
Two fawns with a doe

The first phase of the city of Tega Cay’s push to implement deer birth control to bring its booming whitetail population under control is complete.

Officials estimate Tega Cay’s deer population has grown from about 150 a decade ago to more than 1,000 as of last year.

The city previously tried sharpshooters, but only killed 36 deer around the town’s parks, neighborhoods, shoreline and golf courses — not enough to make a difference.

So earlier this year, Tega Cay contracted New York-based White Buffalo to capture and sterilize deer to reduce their numbers in the long term.

White Buffalo succeeded in tranquilizing 201 adult female deer with ketamine darts and either removed their ovaries or tied their tubes at a temporary surgical site. Captured deer were subsequently tagged and released.

The first phase cost an estimated $267,000. The city is deliberating on future lethal measures in the next few months.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner
More Stories