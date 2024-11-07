List: Grants, loans and help for WNC small businesses and workers impacted by Helene

In the weeks since Hurricane Helene devastated much of Western North Carolina, small businesses have faced no shortage of challenges . Many are left wondering whether they will be able to rebuild at all amid lack of clean running water and slow and uncertain federal relief.

Below is a list of resources — from job fairs to grant and loan programs — available to small businesses, workers and others throughout the region. Note: Some opportunities have upcoming deadlines.

Is there a resource that you think should be included on this list? Email news@bpr.org with details.



Small Business Recovery Fairs and Info Sessions:

Friday, November 8: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Mountain Area Workforce Board and Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a WNC Mountain Strong Career Fair . The event at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville will feature representatives from more than 75 employers ready to hire. No registration is needed, and parking is free. For more details, click here .

Tuesday, November 12: From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., the McDowell Tech Small Business Center and the Marion Business Association will host an Old Fort Small Business Recovery Resource Fair. Presenters will provide an overview of FEMA and SBA disaster assistance, plus other resources to help small businesses recover. The event will take place at the McDowell Technical Community College Workforce Education Center, at 49 E. Main St. in Old Fort. More details are available here .

Wednesday, November 13: WNC Strong, a coalition of groups aimed at supporting local businesses impacted by the storm, is hosting a virtual info session on funding opportunities and resources for small businesses. The Zoom session begins at noon. Register online here .

Thursday, November 14: The Foothills Workforce Development Board and the Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience of the U.S. Small Business Administration Center is sponsoring an information session in Rutherford County where individuals can speak to a representative and get assistance. Topics include unemployment and employment resources and low-interest loans for businesses. Other participating groups include the USDA, which will have information on resources for farmers, and the American Red Cross. The session takes place from 4-6 p.m., at Isothermal Community College, in Room 215-A of the ETWD Building.



Grants and Loans with Upcoming Deadlines:

Explore Asheville and Buncombe Tourism Development Authority “Always Asheville” Fund: The fund provides emergency microgrants of $5,000 to $10,000 to small, local businesses in the travel and hospitality sector in Asheville and Buncombe County. The money can be used for operational or reopening expenses. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., on Monday, November 11, 2024. To apply, click here .

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Small Business Hurricane Recovery Grant Program: Grants of $5,000 will be made to 1,000 businesses that meet eligibility requirements. Businesses must have been financially harmed by the storm and have between 1 and 25 employees. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, November 17, 2024. For more information, click here .

Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative: Relief grants of up to $25,000 are available to very small businesses that sustained physical damage from Hurricane Helene. Funds can be used for repairs, environmental clean-up, employee retention and hiring, payment of business-related rents or mortgages and more. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m., on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. For more details and to apply online, click here .



Grants and Loans with Rolling Deadlines:

Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans: The SBA is still accepting loan applications, but new loan offers are on hold until Congress allocates additional funding. More information is available here .

Mountain BizWorks WNC Strong - Helene Business Recovery Fund: The fund provides rapid recovery loans of up to $100,000 to small businesses affected by Hurricane Helene. Applicants must meet several criteria, including at least six months of operating history and fewer than 100 employees. More information and an online application are available here .

Community Foundation of Western North Carolina Emergency and Disaster Response Fund: The fund provides grants of up to $25,000 to eligible nonprofits for frontline human services, and grants of up to $50,000 to eligible nonprofits that either sustained direct facility damage or whose work is focused on repair and remediation. Applicants must address one of CFWNC’s four focus areas: Education, cultural resources, human services and natural resources. More information is available here .

United Way North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund: Eligible nonprofits that are assisting storm-impacted communities with immediate recovery needs such as tarps, water, food and/or cleaning supplies can seek grants of up to $10,000. To apply online and for more information, click here .

Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Mountain Strong Fund for Business Recovery: The fund, which has not yet been launched, will provide direct financial assistance to businesses that need help rebuilding and recovering from Hurricane Helene. To sign up to receive information when the fund is open for applications, click here .

WNC Strong - Rebuilding Together Grants: The fund has not yet been launched. To sign up to receive updates, click here .

National Independent Venue Foundation Emergency Relief Fund: The fund provides up to $25,000 to independent, live performance venues and promoters experiencing a critically severe emergency. Applicants may be either for-profit or nonprofit businesses and must meet certain criteria. For more details, click here .

NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund: The North Carolina Arts Foundation will provide funding and assistance to artists and arts organizations affected by Hurricane Helene. The grant process is currently under development. To sign up to receive application details as soon as they are available, click here .

ArtsAVL has a comprehensive list of emergency support resources for artists and arts organizations here .