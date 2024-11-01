Harris, Trump plan dueling rallies in Charlotte area Saturday

Updated 1:41 p.m.

With just a few days before the presidential election, both Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are returning to the Charlotte area.

On Saturday, the final day of early voting, Kamala Harris will hold a rally at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion, which has a capacity of 19,500, according to the venue's website.

The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., with an appearance by actress Kerry Washington and musical guests Jon Bon Jovi, Brittany Spencer, Khalid and The War and Treaty.

Earlier the same day, Donald Trump will host a rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. Trump is expected to speak at noon, with doors opening at 8 a.m. After that, Trump will head to Greensboro for a second rally later in the evening.

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, but recent polls have shown Trump locked in an extremely tight race with Harris in North Carolina. A recent Elon Poll shows the candidates are even in the state.

Both campaigns have been blitzing North Carolina with billboards, television ads and candidate appearances in hopes of gaining an edge and winning North Carolina's 16 electoral college votes.

On Sunday, former President Bill Clinton will travel to Charlotte, where the Harris campaign says he will attend a church service and encourage voters to cast their ballot for the Harris ticket. The Harris campaign did not say which church Clinton will attend.

Early voting in North Carolina ends on Saturday at 3 p.m. Polls will reopen on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

WFAE's Steve Harrison contributed.