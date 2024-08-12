Chucho Valdés: Tiny Desk Concert

Pianist Chucho Valdés is the past, present and future of Cuban piano.

Throughout over six decades as a professional musician, he has performed in a variety of small groups and large orchestras, always incorporating the influence of Africa, Spain and jazz from the United States. As the son of pianist and composer Bebo Valdés, he was raised with a connection to over 100 years of Cuban piano tradition, studying pianists from Havana at the turn of the 20th century as a child.

You can hear how Valdés absorbed the lessons of the pianists who came before him in this stunning solo performance, delving into the most forward thinking piano improvisations that blend jazz, classical and Cuban tradition. One of those moments is on full display about four minutes into the first tune: his left hand is deftly playing one of his signature tunes, “Mambo Influenciado,” while his right hand is reaching into the outer limits of harmony, melody and rhythm. His turn on what he called “Impromptu Desk” is a rare opportunity to witness how his musical mind wanders from jazz to blues to haunting melodies.

In his 80s, Valdés still displays the bottomless fountain of creativity with small group performances, the occasional solo piano gig and reviving the groundbreaking band Irakere. It was an incredible personal treat to host him behind the Desk and have him transport us.

SET LIST

“Mambo Influenciado”

“Impromptu Desk”

“Ponle la Clave”



MUSICIANS

Chucho Valdés: piano



