U.S. women, men seize a pair of golds in Olympic 4-by-400m relays

By Brian Mann
Published August 10, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes (L-R) of Team USA celebrate winning the Gold medal in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final on Saturday at the Stade de France.
Patrick Smith
/
Getty Images
Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabrielle Thomas and Alexis Holmes (L-R) of Team USA celebrate winning the Gold medal in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final on Saturday at the Stade de France.

PARIS — A team of American women all-stars ran away with the 4-by-400m relay on Saturday, crushing an Olympic gold medal finish by more than four seconds.

“The U.S. just has so much depth," said team-member Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

"We got the real quarter-horses, we really do," said Shamier Little.

McLaughlin-Levrone, Little, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes ran what at times looked like a separate trial race, with silver place finishers Netherlands and the bronze medal team Great Britain battling for second and third.

The Americans managed smooth handoffs of the baton, but they also simply outpowered the other women, opening dominant gaps. Holmes who ran the anchor leg for the finish waved the baton in the air and grinned big as she crossed the line.

It was the eighth time in a row that the U.S. women claimed gold in the Olympic event.

A few minutes earlier U.S. men held off a strong challenge from Botswana in the men's 4-by-400m relay final before the roaring crowd at Stade de France to win Olympic gold.

Rai Benjamin of Team USA crosses the line in first to win gold in the men's 4 x 400m relay final on Saturday. Botswana won silver and Great Britain the bronze.
Patrick Smith / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Rai Benjamin of Team USA crosses the line in first to win gold in the men's 4 x 400m relay final on Saturday. Botswana won silver and Great Britain the bronze.

The men's team took a sizable lead after the second hand-off. But Botswana kept closing the gap and in the end the American runners finished with only a tenth-of-a-second to spare.

"We were pushed to the limit. Botswana did a great job," said Vernon Norwood of the U.S.

American Rai Benjamin finished it out for the men in a tense footrace with Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who had won gold in the 200 meter men's final on Thursday.

The U.S. performance was strong enough for a gold medal and set a new Olympic record in the event. Botswana took silver and Great Britain the bronze.

"It was really a tough race," Tebogo said. "I had to chase and close the gap. But it didn't come out."

Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old high school student from Maryland, who emerged this year as a teen track phenomenon didn't run in the final, but he competed in an earlier qualifying heat and will share the gold.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Corrected: August 11, 2024 at 7:17 AM EDT
Due to a photo caption error, the order of the U.S. women was incorrectly listed. The proper order is: Alexis Holmes, Gabby Thomas, Shamier Little and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (L-R).
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
