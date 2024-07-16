Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering prolific actress Shannen Doherty, dead at age 53

By Linda Holmes
Published July 16, 2024 at 5:03 PM EDT

Actress Shannen Doherty, star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died over the weekend. She was 53 and was battling cancer.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Stories From This Author