Buncombe County opens applications for 2024 Homeowner Grant Program

Buncombe county homeowners struggling to pay property taxes may find relief in a program announced on Monday. The 2024 Homeowner Grant Program provides qualified applicants with up to $500 in assistance for housing-related costs.

Applicants must earn less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), or $52,350 for a one-person household and $80,750 for a household of five, and meet a list of other criteria. Applicants have until the end of September to apply for assistance.

“If you think you may qualify, but you aren’t sure, please give our team a call,” Buncombe County Economic Services Director Phillip Hardin said in a press release announcing the program. “We know there are a number of unique circumstances, and our staff will work with homeowners to help find solutions.”

The program, which is now in its fourth year, was founded to help homeowners amid rising property taxes. With taxes set to rise again, the assistance may be particularly welcome this year.

The grant program cost Buncombe County $586,000 in its first year and in some years has helped more than 1,200 local residents.

In order to qualify, applicants must meet the income requirements, and must not have more than $60,000 available in liquid resources, such as checking and savings accounts or investments that can be liquidated within 7 days.

In addition, applicants must have owned and lived in their home for at least 5 years. The home must be the applicant’s primary and only residence.

Figures for all household sizes can be found on the Buncombe County Government website.

Applicants cannot already be receiving tax deferment assistance or veterans’ exemptions.

Eligible Buncombe County residents may qualify for up to $300 in assistance, while Asheville residents may qualify for a total of $500.

Notably, the assistance is not paid directly to individual homeowners. The payment will be made to the source of an approved bill, such as a property tax bill, mortgage or homeowner’s insurance.

Applications can be completed online at buncombecounty.org/homeownergrant or by phone at (828) 250-5500.