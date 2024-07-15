Copenhagen begins offering free perks to tourists who make sustainable choices

Tourists who visit Copenhagen this summer could be treated to a free kayak rental or complimentary cup of coffee if they make environmentally friendly choices during their trip to the Danish capital.

The city announced earlier this month that it was rolling out a new initiative, called CopenPay, in an effort to incentivize more sustainable behaviors among visitors, such as walking, biking, taking public transit and picking up litter.

"It's about creating meaningful and memorable experiences that are enjoyable and environmentally responsible," said Mikkel Aarø Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, the city's tourism agency.

Arrive at the National Museum by bike or public transit, and you'll get a free ice cream made from local rhubarb, strawberry and licorice when you buy your ticket. Pick up trash in the BaneGaarden area for a free organic meal. GreenKayak will let you take out a kayak at no charge if you collect trash on the water and post about it on social media.

Officials say participants can show train tickets or photos of themselves engaging in these climate-friendly activities as proof, but also noted that the scheme is "built on trust, just as Danish society is the most trusting in the world, according to PEW Research."

The pilot program comes as residents in other parts of Europe have been denouncing — and in some cases confronting — the droves of tourists who flock to its historic cities and picturesque beaches every year, contributing to rapid development and higher costs for locals.

In Spain, protests erupted in the Canary Islands in response to overtourism, and demonstrators in Barcelona recently fired water pistols at diners. Venice limited tour groups to 25 people this year and imposed an entrance fee on some tourists, though critics said the pilot program targeting daytrippers did little to reduce crowds.

Copenhagen officials say they are not trying to increase tourism, but rather to reduce the environmental impact that tourism currently has on the city of more than 600,000 people.

Last year, Copenhagen drew 12 million international overnight stays, the tourism board said.

The pilot program launches on Monday with 24 participating institutions and will continue until Aug. 11. Officials say they hope it will become a year-round program and expand beyond Copenhagen.

