Nelly Furtado: Tiny Desk Concert

Nelly Furtado’s career has spanned a quarter-century, not to mention tens of millions of records sold, so it’s tough to fit all the highlights into a single Tiny Desk concert. But damned if Furtado didn’t at least try: Her set featured a bunch of her biggest hits (“Promiscuous,” “Say It Right,” “I’m Like A Bird,” “Maneater”), her remix of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” and, yes, a brand-new single called “Love Bites.” In all, 11 tracks — some of them complete, some of them truncated into medleys — made the cut.

For this set, Furtado assembled eight of her favorite veteran collaborators, who joined her in organically re-creating her busy, glitchy pop sound without relying on backing tracks. That meant incorporating everything from a violin to cowbell to beatboxing to scratching courtesy of DJ Lil Jaz — Furtado and Lil Jaz have a daughter together, Nevis, who served as the set’s creative director — in a performance that felt like a victory lap, a greatest-hits reel and a homecoming all at once.

SET LIST

“Say It Right”

“Explode”

“Powerless (Say What You Want)”

“Promiscuous”

“All Good Things (Come To An End)”

“I'm Like A Bird”

“Get Ur Freak On (Remix)”

“Love Bites”

“Eat Your Man”

“Give It To Me”

“Maneater”



MUSICIANS

Nelly Furtado: lead vocals

Hrag Sanbalian: keys, musical direction

Daniel Stone: percussion

William Lamoureux: violin

Brian West: guitar

Lionel Jarvis: bass

Jim Beanz: vocals

Anjulie Persaud: vocals

DJ Lil’ Jaz: DJ



