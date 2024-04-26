Ne-Yo: Tiny Desk Concert

There's nothing like hearing the oohs and aahs from the Tiny Desk audience when a recognizable note hits the soul. Ne-Yo's setlist stoked up audible gasps with nonstop hits from his catalog and a few he's written for megastars. He came draped in a bedazzled outfit and his signature fedora (one we had to ask him to adjust to see his eyes.) Not to be outdone, the band came outfitted in matching earth tones and sounded just as good as they looked.

As with most artists who've spent years on the radio, the charts and in the club, the challenge in our space is encapsulating those moments. He accepted this challenge by putting together a medley of some of his most celebrated jams, showing off just how prolific his pen is. "I've written a couple songs since I've been doing this thang," the singer said before passing Rihanna's "Take a Bow" to background singer, Pamela Westbrook. Before the premiere of his "confessional," the song "Two Million Secrets," the singer reminded us that he also wrote Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable" and co-wrote Mario's "Let Me Love You." He shared with us that there was a healthy dose of nerves during his set, but — forever the showman — Ne-Yo gave the ladies what they came for closing with "Miss Independent."

SET LIST

"Because Of You"

"So Sick"

"Sexy Love"

"Take a Bow"

"Let Me Love You"

"Irreplaceable"

"Two Million Secrets"

"Miss Independent"



MUSICIANS

Ne-Yo: lead vocals

Justin Raines: bass guitar, key bass

Ray Ray Holloman: guitar

Monty Reynolds: keys

Madison Calley: harp

Leonard "Pudge" Tribbett: drums

Pamela Westbrook: vocals

Courtney Campbell: vocals

Brian Deshawn Kelly: vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Ted Mebane

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

