Charlotte is reviewing a proposal for another solar farm or two

WUNC | By David Boraks
Published September 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT
A solar farm in Midland, in Cabarrus County. Supporters of overhauling the electricity market in North Carolina say it could speed adoption of solar energy.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
The city of Charlotte is considering a developer's offer to build one or two more solar farms to power city buildings.

 The city of Charlotte is evaluating a developer's proposal to build one or two more solar farms to power city facilities.

The projects would be in addition to planned solar farms in Statesville and Huntersville. Cypress Creek Renewables was the only bidder that met the city's requirements when Charlotte sought proposals this spring.

Cypress Creek is offering to build two farms — one in Davidson County and one near Lake Hartwell in Anderson County, South Carolina. The company would finance, build and operate the solar farms in partnership with the city and Duke Energy.

The city says it's still reviewing the proposals and hasn't made any decisions.

"We continue to evaluate the terms of this, and the economics," Sarah Hazel, Charlotte's chief sustainability and resiliency officer, told WFAE. "So we haven't made a recommendation officially to council and we haven't made a selection."

Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan calls for converting to carbon-free energy in city facilities by 2030 to help fight climate change.

