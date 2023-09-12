Fundraiser started for farm worker who died working in hot field near Raleigh

The family of 30-year-old Jose Arturo Gonzalez Mendoza has started a GoFundMe seeking financial support, a week after the seasonal farm worker in Nash County died while working at Barnes Farms. Mendoza was working in North Carolina with an H-2A visa, which is for temporary agricultural workers. There are nearly 15,000 H-2A visa holders in the state, harvesting a variety of crops.

Before 911 was called, Mendoza told management that he wasn’t feeling well while harvesting. When paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead.

The Barnes Farming Corporation said they are working with the North Carolina Growers Association to cover the cost of Mendoza’s funeral and counseling for its employees.

While the North Carolina Department of Labor and the farm are investigating the cause of his death, his family says his death was caused by the combination of dehydration and heat stress while working.

His family told WFAE last week that workers at the farm were not always provided enough food and water throughout the day.

Along with the state investigation, the nonprofit advocacy group El Centro Hispano is working with Mendoza’s family to get his case to the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh.

Mendoza is survived by his wife and two sons.