Norma Hunt, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs founder, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and the only woman who had attended every Super Bowl, has died, the team announced Sunday.

The team and the National Football League said she was 85. The cause of death was not given.

"Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind," the Hunt family said in a statement. "Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease."

"Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family's sports teams," the statement added. "She was by our father Lamar's side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world."

Lamar Hunt died in 2006 at age 74.

In February, Norma Hunt was able to attend her 57th Super Bowl and watch the Chiefs take home the victory for the third time in franchise history. In May, the team announced it will visit the White House Monday.

"Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

"The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades," NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell said.

"I was fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years and was always struck by her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family," he added. "Norma's sense of family extended to the Chiefs' organization which she greatly adored."

