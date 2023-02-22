Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Fusion

Published February 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Timonthy Cummings pictured with bagpipes
Ryan MacDonald
/
Ryan MacDonald
Timonthy Cummings pictured with bagpipes

Expand your horizons by exploring new musical possibilities and evolving sounds. On this show we feature a collaboration between Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and The Chieftains. Hear guitarist Tony McManus demonstrate how boundaries between genres are more porous than we think. Michelle Shocked and Rhiannon Giddens bring a Celtic flavor to old-time and Appalachian music and the British group Afro Celt Sound System shouts: "fusion!" Join host Fiona Ritchie as she explores the global reach of music from Celtic roots.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
More Stories