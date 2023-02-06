Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast 2023 Award Montage

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST
Embodied podcast logo: An illustration of a navy blue silhouette on a light blue background. A figure wearing a white shirt and yellow pants is peering into the silhouette, revealing a light orange color underneath.

Embodied is a weekly podcast in which host and creator Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we bring taboo topics — from estrangement to erotic photography — into the light to examine them with journalistic curiosity. Embodied embraces a feminist lens on subjects that largely impact women and genderqueer people and manifests the philosophy that the personal is political. This entry is a montage of five episodes from 2022: Estranged, Plucked, Secured, Reimagined and Posed.

