Embodied Podcast 2023 Award Montage

Embodied is a weekly podcast in which host and creator Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we bring taboo topics — from estrangement to erotic photography — into the light to examine them with journalistic curiosity. Embodied embraces a feminist lens on subjects that largely impact women and genderqueer people and manifests the philosophy that the personal is political. This entry is a montage of five episodes from 2022: Estranged, Plucked, Secured, Reimagined and Posed.
Host Anita Rao talks with Emma Ward, a songwriter, producer and community manager, about her experience getting facial feminization surgery — a series of procedures that shape brows, cheeks or chins to appear more feminine — to align internal and external appearance.