Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sylo, 'October'

By Kara Frame
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST

With a voice that melts over each track, Sylo's new blanket EP ranges from a simple interlude with acoustic guitar and vocals to a song that features strings — a first for the R&B artist's sound. On "October," Sylo effortlessly transitions from quiet melody to hushed falsetto, keeping up with the cadence of muted drums and guitar. It's a brief introduction to everything there is to love about Sylo — his music feels like a refuge of cozy moments you can bask in.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer for NPR and pursues personal projects in her free time. She most often produces for NPR's explainer series, "Let's Talk: Big Stories, Told Simply." She's crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, MD; motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece; and food deserts in Washington, DC. Frame enjoys a break from the news when filming the Tiny Desk Concerts.
See stories by Kara Frame
More Stories