NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jacob Ganz
No repeats between my album list and my songs list, though many of the songs came from great albums and the albums are mostly full of wonderful songs. I divided and organized these by repeat-listening divination. Whatever format a piece of music most demanded to be heard in is where it landed below. I was thrilled by much of Motomami but felt jostled by its hairpin turns, until its deluxe edition arrived in September with a live version of "LA FAMA," on which Rosalía jettisons The Weeknd from her sidecar for the only duet partner worthy of her in 2022: the unrestrained adoration of her audience.
Top 10 Albums of 2021
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Jockstrap, I Love You Jennifer B
• Alvvays, Blue Rev
• caroline, caroline
• Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy
• Alex G, God Save the Animals
• Makaya McCraven, In These Times
• Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Topical Dancer
• Lucrecia Dalt, ¡Ay!
• Broadcast, Maida Vale Sessions
• The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top 10 Songs of 2021
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Rosalia, "LA FAMA (live en el Palau Sant Jordi)"
• Mitski, "Stay Soft"
• Beyoncé, "ALL UP IN YOUR MIND"
• SAULT, "Fight for Love"
• Soccer Mommy, "Shotgun"
• Molly Nilsson, "Pompeii"
• Caitlin Rose, "Getting It Right"
• Sky Ferreira, "Don't Forget"
• S.G. Goodman, "Work Until I Die"
• The 1975, "Happiness"
