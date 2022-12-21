Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jacob Ganz

By Jacob Ganz
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST
Jockstrap
Eddie Whelan
/
Courtesy of the artist
Jockstrap

No repeats between my album list and my songs list, though many of the songs came from great albums and the albums are mostly full of wonderful songs. I divided and organized these by repeat-listening divination. Whatever format a piece of music most demanded to be heard in is where it landed below. I was thrilled by much of Motomami but felt jostled by its hairpin turns, until its deluxe edition arrived in September with a live version of "LA FAMA," on which Rosalía jettisons The Weeknd from her sidecar for the only duet partner worthy of her in 2022: the unrestrained adoration of her audience.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Jockstrap, I Love You Jennifer B
• Alvvays, Blue Rev
• caroline, caroline
• Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy
• Alex G, God Save the Animals
• Makaya McCraven, In These Times
• Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Topical Dancer
• Lucrecia Dalt, ¡Ay!
• Broadcast, Maida Vale Sessions
• The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top 10 Songs of 2021

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Rosalia, "LA FAMA (live en el Palau Sant Jordi)"
• Mitski, "Stay Soft"
• Beyoncé, "ALL UP IN YOUR MIND"
• SAULT, "Fight for Love"
• Soccer Mommy, "Shotgun"
• Molly Nilsson, "Pompeii"
• Caitlin Rose, "Getting It Right"
• Sky Ferreira, "Don't Forget"
• S.G. Goodman, "Work Until I Die"
• The 1975, "Happiness"

