NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jacob Ganz

No repeats between my album list and my songs list, though many of the songs came from great albums and the albums are mostly full of wonderful songs. I divided and organized these by repeat-listening divination. Whatever format a piece of music most demanded to be heard in is where it landed below. I was thrilled by much of Motomami but felt jostled by its hairpin turns, until its deluxe edition arrived in September with a live version of "LA FAMA," on which Rosalía jettisons The Weeknd from her sidecar for the only duet partner worthy of her in 2022: the unrestrained adoration of her audience.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Jockstrap, I Love You Jennifer B

• Alvvays, Blue Rev

• caroline, caroline

• Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy

• Alex G, God Save the Animals

• Makaya McCraven, In These Times

• Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Topical Dancer

• Lucrecia Dalt, ¡Ay!

• Broadcast, Maida Vale Sessions

• The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Rosalia, "LA FAMA (live en el Palau Sant Jordi)"

• Mitski, "Stay Soft"

• Beyoncé, "ALL UP IN YOUR MIND"

• SAULT, "Fight for Love"

• Soccer Mommy, "Shotgun"

• Molly Nilsson, "Pompeii"

• Caitlin Rose, "Getting It Right"

• Sky Ferreira, "Don't Forget"

• S.G. Goodman, "Work Until I Die"

• The 1975, "Happiness"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.