Entries We Love: talker, 'My Meds'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Pairs well with: Overthinking, staring at the ceiling

"Who am I now when I'm not pretending?" talker's Celeste Tauchar asks in her Tiny Desk Contest entry, performing in silk pajamas alongside bassist Dan Sadin on the floor, both draped by a blanket of lavender and fuchsia tulle. Acquiescing to a terrestrial dependence, the Los Angeles indie rocker questions what remains in the blunted feelings that accompany healing: "I take my meds in the evening / Gave up searching for meaning / The stars don't guide me now."

