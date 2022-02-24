Entries We Love: Angie Pastor, 'April'

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Writing in your gratitude journal

Jazz singer-songwriter Angie Pastor filmed her Tiny Desk Contest entry curled up with her guitar in a cozy armchair. The intimacy of the setting perfectly complements Pastor's warm, rich voice and delicate fingerpicking. Throughout the song, Pastor repeats a mindful phrase of gratitude: "If nothing else, at least I have today." "April" is an invitation to slow down and see today as a gift to be thankful for.

