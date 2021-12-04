Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: 'A Child's Christmas In Wales'

Published December 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST
Fiona Ritchie and Cerys Matthews at the BBC Music studios.
Finley Hodgson
/
Fiona Ritchie and Cerys Matthews at the BBC Music studios.

Cerys Matthews is a Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic "A Child's Christmas in Wales," and talks about the music that she created for the recording project with her collaborator Mason Neely.

"Dylan's words are so deliciously descriptive to begin with, and Matthews' lilting Welsh accent, and deep understanding of the culture illuminates them further," one reviewer wrote. "Her love of Dylan's poetry shines throughout, and serves to make it accessible to a wide audience."

Cerys also describes her own Christmas times in Wales in conversation with host Fiona Ritchie, who offers a selection of music for the holidays.

