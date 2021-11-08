Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Camp Cope, 'Blue'

By Marissa Lorusso
Published November 8, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST

When Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018, the Australian trio earned a reputation for its fearless, minimalist punk and takedowns of music industry sexism and skewed power dynamics. But beyond the bombast, in the band's quieter moments, singer Georgia Maq's honest introspection feels just as powerful. "Blue," the band's first new song in three years, is a midtempo reflection on the struggle of loving someone through the fog of depression. Singing over a winding bassline and layered harmonies, Maq sounds not resigned but undeterred: "I put down your pain / but I'll pick it up again," she sings, "It's all blue / that's why I fit in with you."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Marissa Lorusso
See stories by Marissa Lorusso
More Stories