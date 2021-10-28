Yaeji & OHHYUK, '29'

While Yaeji is known for her chilly house bangers, and OHHYUK for his breezy rock as part of the popular Korean band Hyukoh, together their distinct styles meld perfectly on "29," which positions Yaeji as an indie rock star. "I've been a bit held up with s***, draining my energy left and right," Yaeji sings over a tough, grungy bassline, and then suddenly, with the announcement that she's "gotta go," the song opens up into an airier, almost tropicalia acoustic song. A song born from sessions intended to crack both artists' struggles with writer's block, "29" is an instrumental release of pent-up tension.

