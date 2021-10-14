Bringing The World Home To You

Adele, 'Easy On Me'

By LaTesha Harris
Published October 14, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

For her first new song in six years, Adele deviates from the expected show-stopping lead single — goodbye, "Hello." Instead, the determinedly straightforward and achingly honest "Easy On Me" is a slow burn. Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin, Adele's return single finds the British singer-songwriter acknowledging internal demons and the damage they've inflicted. It's not a heartbreak anthem as much as a tentatively hopeful ballad from a woman emerging from an emotionally marooned period. Rough with feeling, Adele's pliant vibrato stretches before leaping over an intense piano progression. "Easy On Me" is a plea: a reminder to oneself and a loved one that giving up isn't necessarily a failure and that even in our missteps, we're worthy of tender patience. 30, Adele's fourth studio album, will be released Nov. 19.

