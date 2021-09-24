Live Stream AMERICANAFEST Sets By Jackson+Sellers, Brandy Clark And More

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2021 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts — from alt-country, roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters — alongside dozens of industry panels.

Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will be hosting a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.

Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Friday, Sept. 24, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in CT.

Friday, Sept. 24

11:00 AM Sierra Ferrell

12:00 PM Sue Foley

1:00 PM Brandy Clark

2:00 PM Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

3:00 PM The Dead South

4:00 PM Jackson+Sellers

Saturday, Sept. 25

12:00 PM The Whitmore Sisters

1:00 PM Jason Eady

2:00 PM S.G. Goodman

3:00 PM Hayes Carll

4:00 PM Tre Burt

