Live Stream AMERICANAFEST Sets By Jackson+Sellers, Brandy Clark And More

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2021 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts — from alt-country, roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters — alongside dozens of industry panels.

Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will be hosting a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.

Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Friday, Sept. 24, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in CT.

Friday, Sept. 24

11:00 AM Sierra Ferrell
12:00 PM Sue Foley
1:00 PM Brandy Clark
2:00 PM Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
3:00 PM The Dead South
4:00 PM Jackson+Sellers

Saturday, Sept. 25

12:00 PM The Whitmore Sisters
1:00 PM Jason Eady
2:00 PM S.G. Goodman
3:00 PM Hayes Carll
4:00 PM Tre Burt

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
