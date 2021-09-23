Bartees Strange, 'Weights'

Why be quiet about your ambition? Last year, ahead of the release of his debut album, Live Forever, Bartees Strange told NPR, "I want something out of this, and I didn't want to be shy about that." After high-profile co-signs and buzzed-about virtual late-night TV appearances, the Washington, D.C.-based artist has managed to amass a following, despite the relative inability to tour – until today, that is.

Shared Thursday morning ahead of two sold-out shows at New York's Mercury Lounge, "Weights," which will be released on a forthcoming deluxe edition of Live Forever, is all kinetic energy. And for those lucky enough to have seen Bartees Strange live, you'll recognize that's where his true power lies. Like some of his best moments, "Weights" is explosive until the whole thing tumbles to a halt, only to thunder again once more.

