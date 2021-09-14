Bringing The World Home To You

Makthaverskan, 'This Time'

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT

Makthaverskan's music sounds like dreaming — not the blurry memory post-slumber, but the act itself. There's a spectral presence to the Swedish post-punk band; songs pull from the subconscious to make sense of reality through a haunting, yet gauzy, dream logic. Maja Milner's voice, once a force of King Diamond-like wailing, hasn't necessarily cooled, but tenders itself to the forlorn "This Time," a heartbroken lament from Makthaverskan's forthcoming För Allting. A drum machine-beat mingles with an organic kit as a jangly guitar melody bounces through misty synths, creating a liminal space to process loss: a spiraling nightmare of regret that is oh so pretty.

