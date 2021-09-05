Bringing The World Home To You

Satellite Photos Show Just How Bad The Flooding From Ida Has Been In New Jersey

By Deepa Shivaram
Published September 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
<strong>DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021:</strong> Overview of flooded homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J.
When the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New Jersey last week, the devastation left behind was unlike anything most residents had ever seen.

Satellite photos taken over the state show how record-breaking rainfall led to stunning levels of flooding along the Raritan River — flooding that submerged neighborhoods, roads and parking lots throughout much of the region.

<strong>BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020</strong>: Overview of homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021</strong>: Overview of homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Multiple towns in the state are experiencing extreme damage from the flooding, including Manville, New Brunswick, Somerville, South Bound Brook.

At least 25 people have died in New Jersey from the unprecedented floods and six people were reported missing, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There were also deaths in nearby New York and Connecticut.

The images of flooding and the subsequent damage seen here were taken by Maxar Technologies on Sept. 2. and Sept. 4.

<strong>BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020:</strong> Close-up of homes along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021:</strong> Closeup of homes flooded along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021:</strong> Closeup of cleanup of homes along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020</strong>: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021:</strong> TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021:</strong> TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: </strong>View of Saffron Banquet Hall in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
<strong>AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021:</strong> View of destroyed Saffron Banquet Hall in Manville, N.J.
/ Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
