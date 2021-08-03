Mickey Guyton, 'Remember Her Name'

Musically, Mickey Guyton's new single, "Remember Her Name," hits the familiar marks of a film montage, with all the necessary driving cymbal work and open-sky production, animated by Guyton's powerhouse voice soaring over the bridge. For Guyton, whose first full-length finally arrives this fall – after years spent being marginalized by the country music industry – it's another statement-maker.

But there's a deeper thematic level that "Remember Her Name" is operating on, too: The title, the same as her forthcoming album, is in tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was killed at the hands of Louisville police officers in the early hours of March 13, 2020. "The frustration that I've felt as an African-American has been a part of my process for a while," Guyton recently told CMT. "So the song, and album, are dedicated to [Breonna Taylor] and giving her the justice that she deserves."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.