Shame: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published July 30, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The first time I saw shame singer Charlie Steen, he was stripped down to nothing but his Racing Green brand underwear (which he had wedged up his behind), as guitar, bass and drums punctuated his emphatic vocals. In this Tiny Desk (home) concert, we find Charlie in a full suit, tie and hat, sitting in a living room atmosphere backed not only by the rest of shame (also seated), but a compendium of violins, horns and more.

All the songs here are from the band's 2021 album, Drunk Tank Pink. It's the sound of this South London post-punk band challenging not only their listeners, but themselves. What a thrill.

SET LIST

  • "Snow Day"

  • "Born in Luton"

  • "Human, for a Minute"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Charlie Steen: lead vocals

  • Eddie Green: guitar, vocals

  • Josh Finerty: bass, vocals

  • Sean Coyle-Smith: guitar, vocals

  • Charlie Forbes: drums

  • Freddy Wordsworth: trumpet

  • Campbell Baum: saxophone

  • Kai Akinde-Hummel: percussion

  • Oliver Hamilton: violin

  • Magdalena McLean: violin

    • CREDITS

  • Producer: Duncan Harrison

  • Directors: Benjamin Brook and Jerry Dobson

  • Camera Operators: Callum Chaplin and Lawrence Jones

  • Sound Engineer: Tom LeBeau

  • Horn and String Arrangements: Josh Finerty

  • Mixing: Josh Finerty and Nina Madley

  • Editor: Benjamin Brook

  • Special thanks to Elliot Lynks

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Kara Frame

  • Audio Mastering: Alex Drewenskus

  • Tiny Production Team: Maia Stern, Josh Rogosin, Gabrielle Pierre, Bobby Carter

  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

