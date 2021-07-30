Shame: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.
The first time I saw shame singer Charlie Steen, he was stripped down to nothing but his Racing Green brand underwear (which he had wedged up his behind), as guitar, bass and drums punctuated his emphatic vocals. In this Tiny Desk (home) concert, we find Charlie in a full suit, tie and hat, sitting in a living room atmosphere backed not only by the rest of shame (also seated), but a compendium of violins, horns and more.
All the songs here are from the band's 2021 album, Drunk Tank Pink. It's the sound of this South London post-punk band challenging not only their listeners, but themselves. What a thrill.
SET LIST
MUSICIANS
CREDITS
TINY DESK TEAM
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.