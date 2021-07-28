Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Arthur,' The Longest-Running Kids Animated Series In History, Is Ending

By Andrew Limbong
Published July 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
<em>Arthur</em> first aired on PBS KIDS in 1996.
<em>Arthur</em> first aired on PBS KIDS in 1996.

There will soon be a day without the reminder that every day, when you're walking down the street, everybody that you meet has an original point of view.

But hey (hey!), Arthur had a good, long run.

The much beloved animated kids show is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," said the show's executive producer, Carol Greenwald, in a statement. She added that the show will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

Arthur followed its titular character, an eight-year-old aardvark, as he navigated life among family, friends and school. The show had a knack for featuring characters from different cultures, classes and family backgrounds. At times it was boundary pushing — an episode of the show's spin-off, Postcards from Buster, received criticism from then-Education Secretary Margaret Spelling for a 2005 episode that featured lesbian parents, and Alabama Public Television refused to air a 2019 episode that showed a same-sex wedding.

The news of the show ending was first floated earlier this month in an interview featured in the July 13 episode of the podcast Finding D.W., where Arthur writer Kathy Waugh revealed that the show was no longer in production, and the final episode was completed years ago. "I think Arthur should come back," she said. "I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

Still, this might not be the end of Arthur: The statement from Greenwald adds that "producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter and producer for NPR's Arts Desk, where he reports, produces, and mixes arts and culture pieces of all kinds. Previously, he was a producer and director for Tell Me More. He originally started at NPR in 2011 as an intern for All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Limbong
More Stories