Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morella's Forest 1988, 'Sweet Charity'

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT

Many musicians cringe at their teenage band: they can be messy tributes to the rock stars on their bedroom walls, with lyrics not far beyond 8th grade poetry. To wit: Six years before releasing Starflyer 59 and Joy Electric's debuts, respectively, teenage brothers Jason and Ronnie Martin were signed to a small label, Narrowpath, that went bankrupt. "Sweet Charity" – which comes to us from Tales, an album recorded in 1988 but unreleased until recently – has a sparkling sweetness heavily indebted to New Order and The Cure. But this lost gem offers a window to the sounds that have stayed with the brothers Martin for decades after.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories