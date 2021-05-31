Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Illinois Man Waits 80 Years To Graduate From College

Published May 31, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bill Gossett left college to serve in World War II. After the war, he ran a family business and didn't make it back to college until his 90s. In 2020, he completed an associate of arts degree - had to wait a year for graduation because of the pandemic, but what's an extra year when you've waited almost 80? At age 97, he attended the ceremony at Lincoln College in Illinois, where the college president threw in an honorary doctorate as well. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.