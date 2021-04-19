Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman Calls Animal Control On A Croissant In Poland

Published April 19, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Last week, animal welfare officers in Krakow, Poland, got a call from a concerned woman. She'd spotted a strange creature in a lilac tree outside her house. She thought it might be an iguana or a bird of prey. The inspector showed up, and upon investigation, they deduced that the alleged creature was neither a reptile or a bird - it was a croissant. The officers deemed the buttery pastry to be unthreatening and encouraged residents to continue to err on the side of caution. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.