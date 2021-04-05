Bringing The World Home To You

Efforts Mount To Overturn Georgia's Controversial Voting Law

WABE 90.1 | By Emil Moffatt
Published April 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT

After Major League Baseball announced Friday it was moving the All Star Game out of Atlanta, reaction has been swift. MLB said it opposes the new Georgia law that restricts some voting rights.

Copyright 2021 WABE 90.1

Emil Moffatt
