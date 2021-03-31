KCRW Presents Lockdown Listening: Lady Blackbird

Precious few have earned – just one, really – the honor to be proclaimed "the Grace Jones of jazz," butLady Blackbirdis not your average interpreter. Blackbird released a bold debut last year with her slow-burning version of Nina Simone's "Blackbird," while her second single, "Beware the Stranger," was a similarly intense reworking of "Wanted Dead or Alive," the rare groove classic popularized by the Voices of East Harlem. Last October, she released a gorgeously melancholy take on the James Gang's "Collage."

She now poised to release her full-length debut,Black Acid Soul, this spring. For the Lockdown Listening series, Lady Blackbird spoke to KCRW about honoring the fearless and transcendent artistry of those that came before her.

THE VIBE OF LOCKDOWN

Lady Blackbird: "You know, it's been a thing. I'm kind of all over the map. There's the good days; the more 'oh my God' days; the 'world is ending' days. And I tell you what: music really does pull you through anything. And my mood, who I'm listening to and what type of music, that changes constantly. Like anybody else, I'm just trying to stay safe and pull through. But yeah, trying times, huh?"

TROMBONE SHORTY

"I wanted to start the show with 'Laveau Dirge No. 1,' named after Marie Laveau, who's known as the 'Voodoo Queen of New Orleans.' I'm such a lover of horns and the trumpet; I really feel it has this ability to transport you to a whole other place in time. It weeps, if you will. This particular piece was recorded by Trombone Shortyin one pass."

BRITTANY HOWARD

"Brittany Howard's Jaimehas been a big one that's gotten me through quarantine. That album has been blaring from my speakers the entire time. She's a fierce and fearless woman, and you can feel her passion and strength in this record. There's a vulnerability you hear. And she's rock and roll, man. Between staying high and listening to the Brittany Howard album, they surely did get me through quarantine. You want to know the two main ingredients? There they are. 'Stay High.' I found it very appropriate."

SAMPA THE GREAT

"Sampa the Great is brand-new to me. I was actually just introduced to her. From what I've read, she's based now out of Australia. The first song [of hers] I heard is called 'Energy,' and let me tell you why I've played that song every day: The vibe of this song when it kicks in, you know the ones that make you make one of them nasty faces? That's what this song does."

BILLIE HOLIDAY

"I have a big portrait ofBillie Holidayhanging in my living room. And I'm telling you, my days go better when I start them playing Billie holiday to get me going. She's an artist of a lifetime, and it's in every song she interprets. It's her signature, you know? It's only her. And she carries such weight. She's so heavy, and there's a certain sadness that's always attached, and a raw, honest truth. A severe dose of reality with such grace, if you will. And that's who Billie Holiday is to me."

DONNY HATHAWAY

"Mr. Donny Hathaway, what do you say? He has always been one of my all-time favorite male vocalists. His voice is so rich and textured and transcendent. People always ask me [about] the people I've looked up to and listened to growing up. And he's definitely one that's always been on my list. Today I chose "Someday We'll All Be Free." Like all timeless music, this particular song is so relevant right now, and maybe it can bring some healing to the moment."

