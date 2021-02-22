H. Lincoln Myers, 88: 'His Eye Is On The Sparrow'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

"I Sing Because I'm Happy" (or alternatively titled "His Eye Is On The Sparrow") inspired my dad as he went through difficult times in his life. The thought that if God's eye is on an insignificant sparrow, his eye is surely on each of us as we go through the trials and tribulations of life.

It is a part of my faith in God. He will never leave or forsake us and will provide all of our needs. —Henry Myers, son

