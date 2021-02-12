Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rebecca Black Releases 10th Anniversary Remix Of 'Friday'

Published February 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIDAY")

REBECCA BLACK: (Singing) It's Friday, Friday...

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you were anywhere near the Internet 10 years ago, you may have feelings about this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIDAY (REMIX)")

BLACK: (Singing) Partying, partying, yeah. Partying, partying...

MARTIN: It's Rebecca Black's "Friday," and, yes, it came out 10 years ago this week. And to celebrate the anniversary, Rebecca Black has released a remix.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FRIDAY (REMIX)")

BLACK: (Singing) It's 7:45. We're driving on the highway. I got this. You got this. My friend is by my right. Think about it. Think about it.

MARTIN: You know, in case you missed it the first time. It's MORNING EDITION, and it is Friday. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.