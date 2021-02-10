Oldest Person In Europe Recovers From Coronavirus

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sister Andree has a lot to celebrate. The retired nun lives in the south of France, and she recently recovered from the coronavirus. She's also recognized as the oldest person in Europe. Tomorrow, she turns 117. She had no COVID symptoms, but did have to isolate in her room at the nursing home. She told the Var-Matin newspaper, I didn't even realize I had it. Nurses said she wasn't worried about her health, just whether being isolated meant mealtime or bedtime might change.