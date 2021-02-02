Bringing The World Home To You

Göteborg Film Festival Will Go On With Strict Social Distancing

Published February 2, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Organizers of the Goteborg Film Festival decided the show had to go on, with very strict social distancing measures. The biggest film festival in Scandinavia usually draws tens of thousands of people. This year, it'll take place on a remote island with one audience member. Twelve thousand people entered to win. A Swedish nurse was the one chosen to spend a week watching all those movies in peace. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.