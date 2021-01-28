Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Michigan Firefighters Set Out To Rescue Goose Stranded On River

Published January 28, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. The Monroe Township Fire Department in southern Michigan set out on a noble mission. A call came in that an injured goose was stranded on a river. The firefighters geared up for a rescue, crawled out on the icy river and discovered a very lifelike hunting decoy. The fire chief said it was a good training session, though. But it sounds more like a wild goose chase to me. I'm so sorry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories