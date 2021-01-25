Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Oklahoma State Lawmaker Introduces Bigfoot Hunting Season Bill

Published January 25, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. An Oklahoma state lawmaker has introduced a bill to establish a Bigfoot hunting season. The bill would require hunting licenses and comes with a $25,000 reward for capture. The legislation is meant to increase tourism near the Ouachita Mountains. According to the Bigfoot Research Organization, there have been 106 Bigfoot sightings in Oklahoma. So, Bigfoot, if you're listening, time to get out of town. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories