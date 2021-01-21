Bringing The World Home To You

Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

By Lars Gotrich
Published January 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST
Press pause and hit play on a playlist of essential songs selected by the NPR Music staff.

Updated March 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET

It can be hard to keep pace with life's restless forward motion – chores and news, friends and family, work and play. At the very least, let us help you find some new music via Press Pause, a regularly updated playlist keeping track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.

Just like the 2020 edition, you'll find R&B, reggaeton, rock, country, Americana, punk, pop, hip-hop and whatever else helps frame the days ahead, or simply helps you to take a breather.

Stream this playlist viaSpotifyorApple Music.

Press Pause Tracklist

Added March 25

  • Mannequin Pussy, "Control"

  • Meet Me @ The Altar, "Hit Like A Girl"

  • Les Filles de Illighadad, "Surbajo"

  • JID, "Skegee"

  • Lucy Dacus, "Thumbs"

  • Quivers, "Gutters of Love"

  • Andy Stott, "The beginning"

  • Crumb, "Trophy"

  • Shamir, "DsharpG (Sharon Van Etten cover)"

    • Added March 2

  • Japanese Breakfast, "Be Sweet"

  • Noname, "Rainforest"

  • Freddie Gibbs, "Winter in America"

  • Toumani Diabaté & London Symphony Orchestra, "Haïnamady Town"

  • Black Country, New Road, "Science Fair"

  • Aaron Lee Tasjan, "Computer of Love"

  • McKinley Dixon, "make a poet Black"

  • BABii, "SHADOW"

  • Will Liverman, Margaret Bonds: "Three Dream Portraits: No. 2, Dream Variation"

    • Added Feb. 16

  • Dawn Richard, "Bussifame"

  • Syd, "Missing Out"

  • Elephant Micah, "Glacier Advisors"

    • Added Feb. 11

  • H.E.R., "Fight For You"

  • Katy Kirby, "Portals"

  • Matt Sweeney & Bonnie "Prince" Billy, "Hall of Death"

  • AMOR & LEMUR, "Unravel"

  • Arm's Length, "Garamond"

    • Added Feb. 8

  • Devin The Dude, "Soulful Distance"

  • VanJess, "Come Over"

  • Daniel Hope & Alexy Botvinov, Schnittke: "Suite in the Old Style: V. Pantomime"

  • Raveena, "Tweety"

    • Added Feb. 4

  • Flock of Dimes, "Two"

  • The Armed, "ALL FUTURES"

    • Added Feb. 2

  • Robyn & Röyksopp, "Monument (Olof Dreijer Remix)"

  • Bomba Estéreo, "Agua"

  • Lil Durk, "Kanye Crazy"

  • Goat Girl, "Sad Cowboy"

  • underscores, "Second hand embarrassment"

  • William Parker, "A Great Day to Be Dead"

  • Nina Tech, "Hocus Pocus"

    • Added Jan. 27

  • FKA twigs (feat. Headie One, Fred again..), "Don't Judge Me"

  • Esther Rose, "Keeps Me Running"

  • DijahSB, "Throw That Back"

  • IAN SWEET, "Drink the Lake"

  • Jensen McRae, "Immune"

  • FKAjazz (feat. Noah MacNeil, Philippe Lemm), "YLEM"

  • Rat Tally, "Shrug"

  • Half Waif, "Orange Blossoms"

    • Added Jan. 22

  • Valerine June (feat. Carla Thomas), "Call Me a Fool"

  • Michael Franks, "Coming Home to You"

  • Palberta, "Big Bad Want"

  • Tomaga, "Intimate Immensity"

  • Rowdy Rebel (feat. Funkmaster Flex), "Re Route"

  • Devin The Dude, "To Each His Own"

    • Added Jan. 21

  • Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

  • Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Anderson .Paak), "Price Tags"

  • Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, "Los Bo"

  • Vagabon (feat. Courtney Barnett), "Reason to Believe"

  • The Weather Station, "Atlantic"

  • Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"

  • Joy Oladokun (feat. Jensen McRae), "wish you the best"

  • Wild Pink, "Oversharers Anonymous"

  • C. Tangana & Toquinho, "Comerte Entera"

  • Willie Jones, "American Dream"

  • Noga Erez, "End of the Road"

  • Sun June, "Everything I Had"

  • Hailey Whitters (feat. Little Big Town), "Fillin' My Cup"

  • Pale Waves, "Easy"

  • Ebhoni, "Hit This"

  • AceMo, "Aquarium Date"

  • Run The Jewels (feat. Mexican Institute Of Sound & Santa Fe Klan), "Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)"

  • Th1rt3eN, "Cult 45"

  • Dj Jahmar (feat. Josh David Barrett), "This Feeling (Love Original)"

  • Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, "This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14"

  • Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"

  • Alfa Mist, "Run Outs"

  • Julien Baker, "Hardline"

  • Adult Mom, "Sober"

  • Hand Habits, "4th of July"

  • Jillette Johnson, "Forgive Her"

  • Pom Poko, "Andrew"

  • Middle Kids, "Questions"

  • Renée Reed, "Fast One"

  • A Winged Victory for the Sullen, "So That the City Can Begin to Exist"

  • Monolord, "I'm Staying Home"

