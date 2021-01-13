The House Has Impeached Trump Again. Here's How House Members Voted

President Trump has become the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives delivered the historic rebuke to Trump on Wednesday afternoon — exactly one week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a rampage that led to five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer.

The article of impeachment charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

Some 13 months ago, all House Republicans voted against the president's first impeachment. On Wednesday, 10 GOP members joined with all Democrats to impeach Trump.

"My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear-based decision. I am not choosing a side; I am choosing truth," one of those Republicans, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, said on the House floor before Wednesday's vote.

