Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

British Tech Company Unveils Robotic Kitchen Assistant

Published January 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE JETSONS")

JEAN VANDER PYL: (As Rosie) Come and get it.

MOSLEY: Remember Rosie from "The Jetsons"? She was the robot maid who cooked and cleaned for the family. Well, thanks to a British tech company, we're one step closer to Rosie. Moley Robotics unveiled a kitchen robot that can cook 5,000 recipes from scratch. The robot has arms, hands, cameras and sensors that enable it to prepare full meals. The best part - it even does the dishes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories