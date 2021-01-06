Bringing The World Home To You

States Have An Official Flag. Massachusetts May Get A State Dinosaur

Published January 6, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some states have a flag. Some states have a flower, too. So who's to say you can't have a state dinosaur? Massachusetts lawmaker Jack Lewis is inviting kids to vote on which dinosaur should represent the Bay State. The choice is between Podokesaurus holyokensis and Anchisaurus polyzelus. If I were a betting person, I'd put my money on that second one. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

