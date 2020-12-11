Bringing The World Home To You

Painting Worth More Than A Quarter Million Dollars Lost At Airport, Found In Dumpster

Published December 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A painting by the surrealist artist Yves Tanguy is worth more than a quarter of a million dollars. It was seen recently not in a museum, but in a recycling dumpster. A French businessman accidentally left the painting at an airport before he boarded a flight. Once he landed, he realized his mistake, so his nephew went to find it. And along with the police, they tracked the painting down. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

