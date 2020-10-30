Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Georgia Food Writer Serves Tiny Meals At Her Restaurant For A Chipmunk

Published October 30, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what do you do if you're a food writer without much work in a pandemic? Well, Angela Hansberger decided to open her own restaurant. It has exactly one customer, a chipmunk she named Thelonious Munk, who she serves artful, miniature dinners to on a teeny picnic table, like sushi, one grain of rice at a time, or ramen with just two little noodles. Her cat likes to watch through the window. And he's getting hungry. When is his dinnertime? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories