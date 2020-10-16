Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Jim Hudspeth: How Do We Hear — And How Do We Lose Our Ability To Hear?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published October 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Part 2 of theTED Radio HourepisodeSound And Silence

Over 30 million people in the U.S. have hearing loss. Neuroscientist Jim Hudspeth explains how the ear's thousands of hair cells function to amplify sound—and how they can be damaged but not repaired.

About Jim Hudspeth

Jim Hudspeth is a professor of sensory neuroscience at The Rockefeller University and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, where he studies the neural mechanisms of hearing and pursues treatments for hearing loss. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences. Among his numerous awards, he received the 2018 Kavli Prize in Neuroscience.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Hudspeth received his Ph.D and M.D., as well as his B.A. and M.A., from Harvard University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff
Stories From This Author